“Keely Morgan Cardiff” : Family of 15-year-old Keely Morgan, who was fatally struck by a car in Cardiff, express their profound grief

Tragic Accident

Keely Morgan, a 15-year-old girl from Cardiff, was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on Heol Trelai on Monday night. A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A Devastated Family

Keely’s family is in mourning and has released a statement expressing their shock and heartbreak over the loss of their beloved daughter. They describe Keely as a “sensible” and “kind” girl with “a beautiful smile that would light up a room.”

The family is struggling with the sudden loss of their daughter and the fact that she had so many plans for her life that were taken away so cruelly. They are grateful for the love and support they have received from their community as they try to come to terms with their grief in private.

A Beloved Student

Keely was an exceptional student who loved school, according to her head teacher at Cardiff West Community High School. Despite serious health issues, Keely demonstrated high levels of resilience and was a superb role model to many. Her Head of Year described her as an “absolute star,” and her loss is being felt deeply by the entire school community.

Police Investigation

South Wales Police are investigating the accident and supporting Keely’s family through this difficult time. They have asked for privacy as the family grieves.