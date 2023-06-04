Keema Pattice Recipe: Indulge in a Delightful Weekend Treat with This Yummy Keema Pattice Recipe

Keema Pattice: A Delectable Maharashtrian Snack for Meat Lovers

If you’re a die-hard non-vegetarian, you’ll always find reasons to incorporate meat into your meals. Whether it’s through a delectable mutton curry, a tantalising tandoori chicken snack, or a succulent and juicy kebab, non-vegetarians simply adore meat in all its diverse forms and textures. Another beloved way to savour meat is in the form of keema. Keema, essentially minced meat cooked with a medley of aromatic spices, can be enjoyed on its own or used as a filling for various snacks or parathas. And what better time than the weekend to pamper yourself with mouthwatering delicacies? We present to you a keema recipe that will undoubtedly captivate your taste buds: keema pattice.

What are Pattice?

Pattice, a popular Maharashtrian street food, is typically prepared using mashed potatoes and peas, somewhat akin to the famous aloo tikkis of North India. The best part about this snack is its versatility. You can experiment with various fillings, including different veggies or even meat. The choice is yours to explore and savour.

How to Make Keema Pattice?

To start, place the minced mutton in a cooker and add oil, garlic, and haldi. Cook it for 3 to 4 whistles. Once done, transfer it to a bowl and add chopped onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves. Mix well. Next, incorporate garam masala, red chilli powder, jeera powder, coriander seed powder, salt, and cornflour. Combine all the ingredients to form a soft dough. Now, shape the mixture into evenly sized tikkis and dip them into a bowl of beaten eggs. Coat them with breadcrumbs. Heat a tawa, add some oil, and place the prepared tikkis on it. Shallow fry them until they turn a beautiful golden brown and become irresistibly crispy. Serve hot and relish!

Keema Pattice Recipe:

Ingredients:

500 grams minced mutton

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp garlic paste

1/2 tsp haldi

1 chopped onion

2 chopped green chillies

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp jeera powder

1 tsp coriander seed powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp cornflour

2 beaten eggs

1 cup breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Method:

In a cooker, add minced mutton, oil, garlic, and haldi. Cook for 3 to 4 whistles.

Transfer the cooked minced mutton to a bowl and add chopped onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves. Mix well.

Add garam masala, red chilli powder, jeera powder, coriander seed powder, salt, and cornflour. Combine all the ingredients to form a soft dough.

Shape the mixture into evenly sized tikkis and dip them into a bowl of beaten eggs. Coat them with breadcrumbs.

Heat a tawa, add some oil, and place the prepared tikkis on it. Shallow fry them until they turn a beautiful golden brown and become irresistibly crispy.

Serve hot with pudina chutney.

In Conclusion

Sounds tempting, right? Prepare this scrumptious snack at home and surprise your family with your culinary prowess. We’d love to hear your feedback on how it turned out in the comments below. Have a delightful weekend filled with flavoursome indulgence!

