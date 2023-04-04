Keir’s 3-Year Procurement Struggles: Sewage Wars

For three years under Keir, there has been an ongoing battle over sewage management. The procurement process has been a source of frustration and difficulty.

UK ministers are threatening water companies with unlimited fines to reclaim control of the narrative around the country’s sewage-strewn rivers and beaches. Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey will unveil the government’s plan for “cleaner and more plentiful water” in a speech today, while three national campaigns on this issue are being led by newspapers including the Telegraph and the Times. Coffey has written an op-ed on the subject in the Telegraph, while Labour and the Liberal Democrats have both criticised the plan. Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon has said the proposals represent “nothing more than a shuffling of the deck chairs”.