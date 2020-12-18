Keith Allison Death -Dead – Obituary : Sgt. Keith Allison has Died .
Sgt. Keith Allison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
* A 25-year member of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office, Investigator Sgt. Keith Allison has died from COVID-19 * #DailyVoice https://t.co/gNnUs5N2ZH
— Daily Voice Nassau County (@DailyNassau) December 18, 2020
Daily Voice Nassau County @DailyNassau * A 25-year member of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Sgt. Keith Allison has died from COVID-19 *
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.