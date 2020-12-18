Keith Allison Death -Dead – Obituary : Sgt. Keith Allison has Died .

December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Sgt. Keith Allison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Daily Voice Nassau County @DailyNassau * A 25-year member of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Sgt. Keith Allison has died from COVID-19 *

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

