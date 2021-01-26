Keith Bentley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Keith Bentley has Died.
Keith Bentley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.
Elizabeth Cambanos 13h · RIP Keith Bentley. We are devastated to lose you. I will always remember your kindness, giving Dennis & I the best gift ever (a lie in) when you took Theodore for a walk at 6am, for always being the first to call us and wish us happy birthday/ anniversary etc. and for the Uncle Keith’s Gin & Tonic- aka a generous shot of tonic water to go with the gin! It is so inspiring to see how many lives you touched and people who loved you. All our love to Denny, James & Sophia.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
