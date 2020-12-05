Keith Henry Death –Dead-Obituaries :Coalfield High School’s head football coach Keith Henry has Died from Covid-19.
Coalfield High School’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away Saturday morning, according to Coalfield’s Athletic Director Shawn Basler.
Henry passed away due to complications with COVID-19. Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020, according to a statement posted online on December 5. 2020. by wvlt.tv
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Before he was Coach Keith Henry, he was my 5th grade attendant. Until then school was at home. Big changes, not easy, but he made it fun, helped me so much, took good care of me. I’ll always be thankful. Thank you Coach. RIP
- BUT THIS VIRUS ISNT REAL. HE DIED FROM AN UNDERLYING CONDITION.Rip to this man and sending good vibes to his family.Please help protect others by wearing a mask and sanitize yourself whenever you can.
- Yep fake virus its only as bad as the flu. These people r sick. And wont realise till they r on the bedside watching thier mother die from covid till they realise how bad this virus really is i just got over it and 2 weeks i thought i was gonna die another 2 weeks of very fatigued and hard to breath as well as my girl whos still feeling it over a month later
