Keith Henry Death –Dead-Obituaries : Keith Henry, the Yellow Jackets’ head football coach Died.
Keith Henry has died, according to a statement posted online on December 5. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
According to Coalfield High School’s athletic director, Keith Henry, the Yellow Jackets’ head football coach, passed away Saturday morning. AD Shawn Basler asks to keep this community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. https://trib.al/N5dccTX
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Carlesa Stewart wrote
I loved this man, he was such an amazing person and teacher, whom loved his students and players
Heather Sexton wrote
Rock was one of the best!!! A Great teacher, mentor, and friend!!
Linda Field wrote
Praying for his family . And praying for your community. God bless from Strawberry Plains, Tn
Kevin Ryan wrote
I’m so shocked..We went to Oneida together… Prayers to the Oneida n Coalfield community’s..
