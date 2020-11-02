Keith Hitchins Death -Dead : Keith Hitchins, Professor of History at the University of Illinois has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Keith Hitchins, Professor of History at the University of Illinois, a solid scholar to whom we owe some of the best references on Romanian history in the English speaking world. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/vvRPCFzk8d — Romanian Cultural Institute USA (@RomaniaNY) November 2, 2020

Tributes

RIP Keith Hitchins, the most famous non-Romanian #historian of #Romania Prof. Hitchins & I corresponded over the years by email, finally meeting in Bucharest in 2006 when he told me that he knew A) Comarnescu personally & B) where Comarnescu’s personal archive was @Soc4RoStudies — Cristina A. Bejan, PhD (@CristinaABejan) November 2, 2020

A request for tributes to Keith Hitchins, to be published as a supplement to the @Soc4RoStudies newsletter – https://t.co/fVtuFJYDdM — Alex Drace-Francis (@AlexDrace) November 2, 2020

Those who mainly knew Keith Hitchins for his work on RO history might not be aware of the incredible breadth of his expertise in Middle Eastern history and culture, esp. Persian, Tajik, Kurdish. Over 30 articles in Encyclopædia Iranica! @iranicaonlinehttps://t.co/Uvkm6r4DgH — Alex Drace-Francis (@AlexDrace) November 2, 2020

Vlad Badea wrote

The passing of Keith Hitchins is very sad news. His books were part of my formative years. His passionate interest in Romania made me become more curious about the history of my home country. Our libraries are forever enriched by his talented exposition of our national story. Bogdan Aurescu wrote

Paying tribute to Prof. Keith Hitchins, a US voice of immeasurable value for t/int’l academic world. W/genuine interest&expertise in RO Flag of Romania history, he was an honorary member of t/RO Academy. Prof. Hitchins’ passing away is a loss for all those who knew him&his work.

Profesorul american Keith Hitchins, care a publicat despre români și istoria României la cele mai prestigioase edituri din lume, a murit la 90 de ani https://t.co/vS3oiKRFSP — Boris Blue Eyes (@RFboris) November 2, 2020