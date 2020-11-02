Keith Hitchins Death -Dead : Keith Hitchins, Professor of History at the University of Illinois has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Keith Hitchins Death -Dead : Keith Hitchins, Professor of History at the University of Illinois has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Keith Hitchins, Professor of History at the University of Illinois has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

Tributes 

Vlad Badea wrote 
The passing of Keith Hitchins is very sad news. His books were part of my formative years. His passionate interest in Romania made me become more curious about the history of my home country. Our libraries are forever enriched by his talented exposition of our national story.

Bogdan Aurescu wrote
Paying tribute to Prof. Keith Hitchins, a US voice of immeasurable value for t/int’l academic world. W/genuine interest&expertise in RO Flag of Romania history, he was an honorary member of t/RO Academy. Prof. Hitchins’ passing away is a loss for all those who knew him&his work.

