Keith Jennings Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Keith Jennings has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Dr. Keith Jennings has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
I am saddened by the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Keith Jennings. He was a tremendous force for human rights and dedicated his career at @NDI to the advancement of democracy in African nations. pic.twitter.com/E05K4Cctiv
— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) February 16, 2021
Martin Luther King III @OfficialMLK3 I am saddened by the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Keith Jennings. He was a tremendous force for human rights and dedicated his career at @NDI to the advancement of democracy in African nations.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.