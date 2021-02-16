Keith Jennings Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Keith Jennings has Died .

Dr. Keith Jennings has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

I am saddened by the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Keith Jennings. He was a tremendous force for human rights and dedicated his career at @NDI to the advancement of democracy in African nations. pic.twitter.com/E05K4Cctiv

Martin Luther King III @OfficialMLK3 I am saddened by the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Keith Jennings. He was a tremendous force for human rights and dedicated his career at @NDI to the advancement of democracy in African nations.

