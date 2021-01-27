Keith Klein Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Past Grand Master and Past Grand Secretary Dad Keith Klein has Died.

Past Grand Master and Past Grand Secretary Dad Keith Klein has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

DeMolay International 7h · Today we mourn the passing of Past Grand Master and Past Grand Secretary Dad Keith Klein, GC. Dad Klein’s contributions to DeMolay were voluminous. From serving as an advisor, mentor, LTC staff member, conference director, ritual judge, Executive Officer, Grand Master, Grand Secretary and in so many other positions. Outside of DeMolay, a committed referee for sports, a gifted professor at Ivy Tech Community College, a member of the school board. A true and faithful brother. He would remind us that we ARE a Character Building and Leadership Organization and that “DeMolay is happening.” He truly lived DeMolay in every way and every day. Farwell good and faithful friend. KEITH K. KLEIN, GC PGM July 4, 1941 – Jan. 26, 2021 Chevalier Legion of Honor Cross of Honor Past Executive Officer – Indiana DeMolay Grand Master 2006-2007 Grand Secretary 2014-2019 One of the first two recipients of DeMolay’s Grand Cross Eagle Award – ISC Member of the Year (1993) Eagle Award – Builders (2001 & 2003) Eagle Award – Lifetime Achievement (2019) “My brothers, the consolation we bring at this hour must lighten the grief that we all must feel. To those who were nearest and dearest to our departed brother, we extend our sorrowing sympathy. Words cannot lessen the sense of irreparable loss, but we can take comfort in the infinite love of the universal Father. We hope the remembrance that they were worthy of the ideal of our Order, and deserved the commendation of all good men, will be a solace in the years to come.” DeMolay Adult Memorial Service

Tributes

Bobby Ampo

Prayers and Condolences.Rest in Peace Brother

Kirsten Lundh Peterson

My deepest condolences to all of his family and friends. Had the honor of being in a training workshop he did, and have since been amazed at his love for DeMolay and respect for all of the Masonic youth groups.

Scott Gilligan

I remember Keith as being one of my Advisors during my first LTC’s back in 1986. He will be always be remembered as someone who dedicated his life to DeMolay.

Matthew Thompson

A great man, mentor, advisor and brother. He encouraged us all to be better brothers and passed his Demolay knowledge onto all of us. He was dedicated to this fraternity and I will greatly miss encouraging messages from him. RIP Dad Klein



Brad C. Brightman

Keith Klein was an amazing man! Simply among the best of DeMolay.

I first met Dad Klein in 1977 at the DeMolay Leadership Training Conference in Colebrook, Connecticut.

Judy Masters

We are so sorry to hear of Dad Klein’s passing. Our sincere condolences to DeMolay International and his family.

Bryan White

I remember meeting him at a state event in Iowa and how much it meant to the previous generation of DeMolays and those who had been in a couple years more than myself. They talked about Dad Klein like he was a rock star. I didn’t get to talk to him long either time I saw him, but his passion and efforts with DeMolay shined through. If every DeMolay put forth half the effort Dad Klein did it would be twice the size of the Boy Scouts at their peak. May God bless his soul and be with his family and friends.

Joe Greene

Oh my…more sadness…I met Br. Keith in 1980 when he was director of the LTC I attended at Lynchburg College. Great memories of an awesome dad and brother in DeMolay.

