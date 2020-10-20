Keith Kozar Death – Dead : Keith Kozar Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Keith Kozar Death – Dead : Keith Kozar Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Keith Kozar has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“World Poker Tour on Twitter: “The WPT Family sends our condolences to the friends and family of Keith Kozar, who passed away today. Keith worked for WPT for more than 10 years, recording stats of every hand from each final table and loved playing the game. He will be missed by the entire poker community. ”

