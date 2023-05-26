Keith Latshaw tragically passes away following a motorcycle accident in Jacksonville, FL – Obituary

Keith Latshaw Dead After Motorcycle Accident in Jacksonville, FL

Who was Keith Latshaw?

Keith Latshaw was a beloved member of the Jacksonville community. He was known for his love of motorcycles and his kind heart. He was an avid rider and spent much of his free time exploring the open road on his Harley Davidson.

The Accident

On a fateful day in October, Keith was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a tragic accident. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Keith passed away from his injuries.

The Impact of his Loss

Keith’s death has left a deep impact on the community. He was loved by many and his loss is felt by all who knew him. His family and friends are devastated by the news of his passing. They remember him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face.

A Life Well-Lived

Despite the tragic circumstances of his death, Keith lived a full and happy life. He was an accomplished businessman who had a successful career in the construction industry. He was also a dedicated husband and father who loved his family deeply.

A Legacy of Kindness

Keith will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and he never hesitated to give back to his community. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth.

A Celebration of Life

A celebration of Keith’s life was held at the local Harley Davidson dealership, where he was a frequent visitor. Friends and family gathered to share stories and memories of Keith, and to pay their respects to a man who will be deeply missed.

Final Thoughts

Keith Latshaw’s death is a reminder of how fragile life can be. He will be missed by many, but his legacy of kindness and generosity will live on. Rest in peace, Keith, and ride on in the next life.

