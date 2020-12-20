Keith Noble Death -Dead – Obituary : Keith Noble, former #Boro scout of nearly 20 years has Died .
Keith Noble, former #Boro scout of nearly 20 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Keith Noble, former #Boro scout of nearly 20 years who helped discover the likes of Pallister, Morrison and Downing, sadly passed away this week.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JDyWUl0g0p
— Gazette Boro (@GazetteBoro) December 20, 2020
Gazette Boro @GazetteBoro Keith Noble, former #Boro scout of nearly 20 years who helped discover the likes of Pallister, Morrison and Downing, sadly passed away this week. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
