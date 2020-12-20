Keith Noble Death -Dead – Obituary : Keith Noble, former #Boro scout of nearly 20 years has Died .

Keith Noble, former #Boro scout of nearly 20 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Gazette Boro @GazetteBoro Keith Noble, former #Boro scout of nearly 20 years who helped discover the likes of Pallister, Morrison and Downing, sadly passed away this week. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

