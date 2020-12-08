Keith Pokorny Death -Dead – Obituary : Keith Pokorny has Died .
Keith Pokorny has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Danielle Schulz 18 hrs · Sad to say my Uncle Keith Pokorny passed away suddenly. He was a fun loving guy, always had a joke and a smile on his face. I will miss walking into the bar in Malmo and seeing his smile. The world lost a good one way to soon. Keep his family in your prayers in this hard time.
Source: (20+) Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.