By | December 8, 2020
Keith Pokorny Death -Dead – Obituary : Keith Pokorny has Died .

Keith Pokorny has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Danielle Schulz 18 hrs  · Sad to say my Uncle Keith Pokorny passed away suddenly. He was a fun loving guy, always had a joke and a smile on his face. I will miss walking into the bar in Malmo and seeing his smile. The world lost a good one way to soon. Keep his family in your prayers in this hard time.

