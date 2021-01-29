Keith Reader Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Vice Chairman and Programme Editor Keith Reader has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

former Vice Chairman and Programme Editor Keith Reader has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with great sadness and sorrow to report that our former Vice Chairman and Programme Editor Keith Reader passed away yesterday. Keith will be sorely missed by all at the club. We'd like to pass on our condolences to his wife Diane, and his family. 💚https://t.co/4XZN3JDEzE pic.twitter.com/dZdmR9vmuD — Charnock Richard F.C. (@CharnockFC) January 29, 2021

Charnock Richard F.C. @CharnockFC It is with great sadness and sorrow to report that our former Vice Chairman and Programme Editor Keith Reader passed away yesterday. Keith will be sorely missed by all at the club. We’d like to pass on our condolences to his wife Diane, and his family.

NOTICE.