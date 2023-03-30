Keith Reid, Procol Harum lyricist, dies at 76.

Sad news: Keith Reid, the renowned lyricist for Procol Harum, has passed away at the age of 76.

Keith Reid, the legendary Procol Harum lyricist, has passed away at the age of 76. He leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking and thought-provoking poetry that captured the hearts of millions around the world. His work, which he described as “songs without melodies,” was a major influence on the rock scene of the 1960s and beyond.

Reid was not only an expert in creating vivid and evocative lyrics, but he was also a master at transforming mundane and everyday subjects into deeply moving and philosophical works of art. He had a gift for using simple and succinct language that somehow conveyed complex and profound ideas. His words resonated with audiences on a deep level, and his songs have become classics that continue to be loved by fans of all ages.

Born in London in 1946, Reid was raised in a family that valued education and intellectual pursuits. He attended Cambridge University, where he honed his skills as a writer and developed a love for poetry. He was also a fan of music, and he became interested in the emerging rock scene that was taking over the UK at the time.

In the mid-1960s, Reid met Gary Brooker, a talented musician who was looking for a lyricist to help him create a new kind of music. The two quickly hit it off, and they began collaborating on a series of songs that would eventually become the basis for Procol Harum’s debut album, “A Whiter Shade of Pale.”

The song, with its iconic Hammond organ riff and Reid’s enigmatic lyrics, became an instant hit and remains one of the most beloved songs in the history of rock. It was an immediate sensation, and it catapulted Procol Harum to international fame.

Over the years, Reid continued to work with Brooker and Procol Harum, producing some of the most memorable songs of the era, including “Homburg,” “A Salty Dog,” and “Conquistador.” His lyrics were always poetic and mystical, full of allusions and symbolism that invited listeners to interpret them in their own way.

Although Reid may be gone, his words will live on forever, inspiring generations of music lovers and poets to come. His contributions to the world of rock and roll will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists for decades to come.

