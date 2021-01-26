Keith Tyner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Master Deputy Keith Tyner has Died.

Master Deputy Keith Tyner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 6h · The men and women of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. Master Deputy Keith Tyner died tragically yesterday. Sheriff Kristin Graziano said, “Our hearts are heavy as we grieve Keith’s passing. We are grateful for the many condolences from the law enforcement community. We will do everything we can to support his family and children.” Deputy Tyner served with the Sheriff’s Office since April 2006. He was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services and was a dedicated member of the SWAT team. The Sheriff’s Office will respect the privacy of Keith’s family and loved ones as they grieve their loss.

Tributes

