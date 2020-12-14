Keith Yizar Death -Dead – Obituary : Keith Yizar has Died .

We have lost a legend. HS basketball will never be the same without his presence and knowledge of Westchester hoops back into the 1950’s. Will miss seeing him at the CC and at breakfast at City Limits before the action. My condolences to Damon and the family. RIP my friend.
I am extremely sad to hear of the passing of Keith Yizar. He was a pillar of this community. He helped hundreds of kids through his work at Mamaroneck High School and through his volunteering efforts over the decades. He will be sorely missed but always remembered as a great man and a honored citizen of Mamaroneck.
Today the Yizar family, Mamaroneck, our communities, our Center has suffered an immense loss- the passing of Keith Yizar. We are all devastated and heart broken as we come to terms with this reality. We know we will only be able to heal together remembering what Keith- Mr. Yizar-taught us: to love each other; to remember our history; to create peace even in the smallest way; and to give bear hugs.
We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family and pray for all those mourning this loss.
I am so absolutely heartbroken to hear this news. Mr. Yizar was a constant presence during my brothers and my time in high school, and i was always very happy to bump into him around town. He was definitely a changing force in many of students at MHS. Rest In Peace…condolences to his family.
Prayers going up for the Yizar family. Thinking fond memories of this man who made a great impact on my life. I think back soul food luncheons and the breakfasts we had, under his direction as well as Mrs. Turner, with the Black Culture Club. I think back to him telling us to go to class after chillin in his office, cause you knew the bell already rang. I thank him for pushing me to go away and experience college life because he knew I didn’t want to leave my mom. I’m going to miss you, Mr. Keith Yizar.