Keith Yizar Death -Dead – Obituary : Keith Yizar has Died .

Today the Yizar family, Mamaroneck, our communities, our Center has suffered an immense loss- the passing of Keith Yizar. We are all devastated and heart broken as we come to terms with this reality. We know we will only be able to heal together remembering what Keith- Mr. Yizar-taught us: to love each other; to remember our history; to create peace even in the smallest way; and to give bear hugs.

We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family and pray for all those mourning this loss.