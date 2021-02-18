Keli Baker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Keli Baker has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021

Keli Baker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

Matt MtCastle 16h · I’ve been in shock for some time now. I just can’t believe we just lost such an amazing person. Literally talked with her yesterday about how excited she was to be out of quarantine, and now she’s gone. Keli Baker, you will surely be missed by a lot of people. You were a great friend to me. I’m so sorry to Sean, the girls and her family. I’m here if you guys need anything at all. This one hurts so much.

Keli Baker, not only were you one of Jackson’s preschool teachers, and we worked on several committees together, but we have been friends and classmates for as long as I can remember. I’ve always known you, always….we have so many good, bad, and weird memories…..I’m just so shocked and heartbroken. You were a good friend and teacher. A great community member, coach, and role model to so many. And an AMAZING AMAZING mom, daughter, sister, and wife. I just can’t wrap my head around the loss Sean and the girls and the rest of your family will be feeling. Your loss will hit Napoleon hard. You made such a huge impact in your short time.



The MVCT family is in shock to hear of the recent passing of Ommpa Loompa Mom Keli Baker. She has been instrumental in many aspects of our summer productions the past few years and she will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sean, Abbi, Georgia and her family and friends.

