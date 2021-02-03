Kelley Squires Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kelley Squires has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Kelley Squires has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
Jessie Kilian 4h · Can we start a thread for Kelley Squires Family? Our community is feeling a great loss this week and memories of Kelley are running though everyone’s heads. As a way of remembering and healing can you share your funny story about Kelley for our community to embrace and heal? Messages to her extended family can also be shared here as we all wish them well. I’m not sure about any needs for meals or anything the family may need but if you do will you please post them here. God Bless Kelley Squires and her family in their time of need.
Source: (20+) Schuylerville Community Page | Facebook
