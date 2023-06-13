Kelloogg’s shooting results in one death and one person jailed for murder today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
At 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Floyd County Jail records show that a homicide occurred overnight at the Kellogg’s plant on Old Lindale Road, and more information is being awaited from the Rome Police. One person was killed, and a 29-year-old Rome man, Dekembe Devion Smith, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Smith was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Monday evening. This is the third shooting incident in Rome and Floyd County in as many days, with a woman arrested for shooting a man in the arm on Coosawattee Avenue on Saturday, and a man arrested for shooting another man in the lower extremities on Tyler Street at Garden Lakes Boulevard on Sunday evening.
- Kelloogg’s shooting
- Murder at Kelloogg’s
- Gun violence at Kelloogg’s
- Criminal charges for Kelloogg’s shooting
- Justice served in Kelloogg’s shooting case
News Source : WRGA
Source Link :One dead, one jailed for murder following shooting at Kelloogg’s/