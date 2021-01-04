Kelly Foster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kelly Foster has Died .
Senior Constable Kelly Foster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Senior Constable Kelly Foster died while canyoning in the Blue Mountains yesterday. Kelly was a highly regarded and dedicated officer who will be sorely missed across the force. Our condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues.https://t.co/pWix6lJ54A pic.twitter.com/qNwUD0zb9j
— NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) January 3, 2021
