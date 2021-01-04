Kelly Foster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kelly Foster has Died .

Kelly Foster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kelly Foster has Died .

Senior Constable Kelly Foster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

NSW Police Force @nswpolice Senior Constable Kelly Foster died while canyoning in the Blue Mountains yesterday. Kelly was a highly regarded and dedicated officer who will be sorely missed across the force. Our condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues. https://police.nsw.gov.au/news/news_article?sq_content_src=dXJsPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZWJpenByZC5wb2xpY2UubnN3Lmdvdi5hdSUyRm1lZGlhJTJGOTI5NzcuaHRtbCZhbGw9MQ…

