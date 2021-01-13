Kelly Marvin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kelly Marvin has Died.
Kelly Marvin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.
Gerardo Linarez 1d · RIP to one of the boys. You will truly be missed. Thank you for making me feel like part of the family. I love you Kelly Marvin
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.