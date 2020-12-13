Kelly Mitchell Death -Dead – Obituary : Kelly Mitchell has Died .
Kelly Mitchell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Kelly Mitchell was one of the finest lacrosse players to come out of Ajax and Durham Region. He ranks 7th in scoring on the all-time Canadian JrA list. Kelly had 927 points from ‘76-‘80 with the Oshawa Green Gaels. He was a member of Canada’s field team in ‘82. RIP Kelly Mitchell https://t.co/DHPi4I6E7t
— Sport Durham (@Sport_Durham) December 13, 2020
