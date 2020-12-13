Kelly Mitchell Death -Dead – Obituary : Kelly Mitchell has Died .

Kelly Mitchell Death -Dead – Obituary : Kelly Mitchell has Died .

Kelly Mitchell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Sport Durham @Sport_Durham Kelly Mitchell was one of the finest lacrosse players to come out of Ajax and Durham Region. He ranks 7th in scoring on the all-time Canadian JrA list. Kelly had 927 points from ‘76-‘80 with the Oshawa Green Gaels. He was a member of Canada’s field team in ‘82. RIP Kelly Mitchell

