Kelly Raether Death -Dead – Obituaries: Capt. Kelly Raether has Died.

By | December 2, 2020
Capt. Kelly Raetherhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Nick Bohr on Twitter: “An EMS Capt. in the Ixonia Fire Department has died of COVID-19. The chief believes it’s a line of duty death. Capt. Kelly Raether, 42, tested positive a few days after learning a patient she’d treated on an ambulance run also tested positive. #WISN12 News at 6.”

