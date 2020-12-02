Kelly Raether Death -Dead – Obituaries: Capt. Kelly Raether has Died.

Capt. Kelly Raetherhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Nick Bohr on Twitter: “An EMS Capt. in the Ixonia Fire Department has died of COVID-19. The chief believes it’s a line of duty death. Capt. Kelly Raether, 42, tested positive a few days after learning a patient she’d treated on an ambulance run also tested positive. #WISN12 News at 6.”

An EMS Capt. in the Ixonia Fire Department has died of COVID-19. The chief believes it’s a line of duty death. Capt. Kelly Raether, 42, tested positive a few days after learning a patient she’d treated on an ambulance run also tested positive. #WISN12 News at 6. #lodd pic.twitter.com/lttzPgJmHd — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) December 1, 2020

Rest in Peace. A fire department in Jefferson County says it lost one of its own in the line of duty. Town of Ixonia Fire and EMS Captain Kelly Raether died on Thanksgiving after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. She was 42. https://t.co/HOOzqh90cf — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) December 2, 2020

Tributes

Kelly Raether, 42, RN, adjunct nursing teacher, member of fire department, beloved daughter and sister, Ixonia, WI – died of #COVID19 on November 26, 2020. Kelly loved Bailey, her golden retriever, anything Disney and the Milwaukee Brewers. https://t.co/1BJrEaOoRq pic.twitter.com/51mLtT0JAX — Young and Severely Affected by Covid-19 (@SusanSchutte2) December 2, 2020