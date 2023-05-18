Kelly Rusike, renowned jazz bassist and frontman, passes away

Legendary Bassist and Jazz Invitation Front Man Kelly Rusike Has Died

Introduction

The jazz world is mourning the loss of one of its most talented and beloved musicians, Kelly Rusike. Rusike, a legendary bassist and jazz invitation front man, passed away on July 10th, 2021, at the age of 64.

Early Life and Career

Rusike was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in a musical family. He started playing bass at a young age and quickly showed a natural talent for the instrument. In the 1970s, he moved to South Africa and began his career as a professional musician.

Rusike played with a number of different bands throughout his career, but it was his work with the legendary South African jazz pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim that brought him widespread recognition. Rusike played bass on several of Ibrahim’s albums, including “African Marketplace” and “Water from an Ancient Well.”

Jazz Invitation Front Man

In addition to his work as a bassist, Rusike was also known for his skills as a jazz invitation front man. He was a charismatic performer who had a way of engaging and entertaining audiences with his stories and humor.

Rusike was a regular fixture on the South African jazz scene, and he played with many of the country’s top musicians. He was known for his ability to bring together musicians from different backgrounds and styles, creating a unique and memorable musical experience for audiences.

Legacy

Rusike’s contribution to the South African jazz scene was immense, and his talent and passion for music inspired many musicians who followed in his footsteps. He was a true pioneer in the genre and helped to shape the sound of South African jazz for generations to come.

Rusike’s legacy is not only in the music he created but in the way he lived his life. He was a kind and generous person who was always willing to help others. He was a mentor to many young musicians and was known for his willingness to share his knowledge and experience.

Tributes

Following Rusike’s passing, tributes poured in from musicians and fans around the world. Many spoke of his talent, kindness, and the impact he had on their lives.

South African jazz pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini wrote on Twitter, “Kelly Rusike was one of the greatest bassists I’ve ever had the privilege of playing with. His spirit, his talent, his generosity, and his love of music will stay with me forever.”

Jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo said, “Kelly Rusike was a true giant of South African jazz. He was a wonderful musician and an even better person. We will all miss him terribly.”

Conclusion

Kelly Rusike’s passing is a loss not only for the South African jazz community but for the jazz world as a whole. He was a true pioneer in the genre and a beloved figure among musicians and fans alike. His legacy will live on through his music and the many lives he touched throughout his career. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

