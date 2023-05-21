Kelvin Clark, victim of shooting at vigil for murdered friend : Father of three shot and killed while attending vigil for murdered friend, Kelvin Clark identified as victim

Posted on May 21, 2023

Father of Three Shot and Killed at Vigil for Murdered Friend: Kelvin Clark Identified as Victim

A man attending a vigil for his murdered friend was fatally shot in Cleveland. The victim, identified as Kelvin Clark, had argued with others during the event before a man approached him and fired his weapon, fleeing in a dark-colored SUV. The suspect reportedly returned and shot Clark several more times. Clark, a father of three, had dreams of moving his family out of the area and had recently secured a job in Alaska. Friends and family held a vigil in his honor, praying for an end to gun violence. Clark is survived by his children and mother.

News Source : WHIO Staff

