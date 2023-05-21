Kelvin Clark, victim of shooting at vigil for murdered friend : Father of three shot and killed while attending vigil for murdered friend, Kelvin Clark identified as victim

Father of Three Shot and Killed at Vigil for Murdered Friend: Kelvin Clark Identified as Victim

A man attending a vigil for his murdered friend was fatally shot in Cleveland. The victim, identified as Kelvin Clark, had argued with others during the event before a man approached him and fired his weapon, fleeing in a dark-colored SUV. The suspect reportedly returned and shot Clark several more times. Clark, a father of three, had dreams of moving his family out of the area and had recently secured a job in Alaska. Friends and family held a vigil in his honor, praying for an end to gun violence. Clark is survived by his children and mother.

Read Full story : Father of 3 children shot, killed while attending vigil for murdered friend – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

News Source : WHIO Staff

