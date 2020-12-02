Kelvin Scarborough Death -Dead – Obituaries:  Former Lobo Kelvin Scarborough has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Lobo Kelvin Scarborough Death -Dead – Obituaries: Lobo Kelvin Scarborough has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Lobo Kelvin Scarborough has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“Lobo Basketball on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lobo Kelvin Scarborough. An outstanding Lobo who was drafted to the NBA in 1987, he also spent many years coaching high school and guiding youth in New Mexico. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends. ”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lobo Kelvin Scarborough. An outstanding Lobo who was drafted to the NBA in 1987, he also spent many years coaching high school and guiding youth in New Mexico. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BP54tJajnH — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) December 1, 2020

Tributes

Sports Desk: Former Lobo great Kelvin Scarborough dies https://t.co/7cOFGgVVs2 — Van Tate (@krqesports) December 2, 2020

Never saw him play Never had the honor of meeting him But every person that tells me they’ve met Kelvin Scarborough tells me how genuinely nice he was and what a legend he is for @UNMLoboMBB 🙏🙏🙏 for his family and Lobo nation@KOB4 https://t.co/Dhy9jlsNyf — Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) December 2, 2020

RIP Kelvin Scarborough (Scar).This one hurts so bad. I love you more than my own father and am forever thankful for you. You helped me become the man I am today. Until we meet again pic.twitter.com/xok3hcstlb — Dominic B. Otero (@DomyB043) December 2, 2020

UNM Alumni Lettermen wrote .

We are truly saddened by the passing of @UNMLoboMBB alum Kelvin Scarborough. He could light up the room and never missed an opportunity to support his Lobos or our community. He will be deeply missed by all. Our thoughts are with his teammates and loved ones.