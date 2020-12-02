Kelvin Scarborough Death -Dead – Obituaries:  Former Lobo Kelvin Scarborough has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

Lobo Kelvin Scarborough Death -Dead – Obituaries: Lobo Kelvin Scarborough has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Lobo Kelvin Scarborough has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“Lobo Basketball on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lobo Kelvin Scarborough. An outstanding Lobo who was drafted to the NBA in 1987, he also spent many years coaching high school and guiding youth in New Mexico. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends. ”

Tributes 

UNM Alumni Lettermen wrote .
We are truly saddened by the passing of @UNMLoboMBB alum Kelvin Scarborough. He could light up the room and never missed an opportunity to support his Lobos or our community. He will be deeply missed by all. Our thoughts are with his teammates and loved ones.

