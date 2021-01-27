Kelvyn Gardner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kelvyn Gardner has Died .

Kelvyn Gardner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Light Fund @thelightfund We are shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Kelvyn Gardner – one of The Light Fund’s trustees and founding members. Kelvyn was a licensing legend, inspiration to us all and it was our absolute pleasure to have worked with him and known him. We will miss him very much.

