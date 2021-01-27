Kelvyn Gardner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kelvyn Gardner has Died .

Kelvyn Gardner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Kelvyn Gardner – one of The Light Fund’s trustees and founding members. Kelvyn was a licensing legend, inspiration to us all and it was our absolute pleasure to have worked with him and known him. We will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/34yfTJzEgC — The Light Fund (@thelightfund) January 27, 2021

