Ken Allen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Veteran Journalist and former Editor in Chief at the Gleaner, Ken Allen has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Veteran Journalist and former Editor in Chief at the Gleaner, Ken Allen, has died. He was 87 years old. The journalist with over 7 decades of experience passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies on Sunday after a long ailment.https://t.co/s8T6y6vh0F — Nationwide90FM (@Nationwideradio) January 25, 2021

