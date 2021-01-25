Ken Allen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Veteran Journalist and former Editor in Chief at the Gleaner, Ken Allen has Died .

Veteran Journalist and former Editor in Chief at the Gleaner, Ken Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Nationwide90FM @Nationwideradio Veteran Journalist and former Editor in Chief at the Gleaner, Ken Allen, has died. He was 87 years old. The journalist with over 7 decades of experience passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies on Sunday after a long ailment.

