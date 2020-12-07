Ken Bailey Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Ken Bailey has Died .
Coach Ken Bailey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
The Husky Nation is saddened to learn the news of Coach Ken Bailey's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Thank you Coach Bailey for leading the way for past, present and future Lady Huskies. #onceahuskyalwaysahusky #coach
— Lady Huskies 🏀 (@LadyHuskiesBB) December 7, 2020
