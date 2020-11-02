Ken Bennett Death -Dead : Former Wales International Runner And Leading Official Ken Bennett Has Died.
Ken Bennett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“Terry Phillips on Twitter: “Former Wales International Runner And Leading Official Ken Bennett Has Died. ”
Former Wales International Runner And Leading Official Ken Bennett Has Died. https://t.co/lBcf1kRpDd via @Dai_Sport_
— Terry Phillips (@ElTelPhillips) November 2, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.