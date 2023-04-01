Ken Buchanan, boxing legend, dead at 77.

At the age of 77, Ken Buchanan, a Scottish legend, has passed away. He was hailed as the top lightweight in the world during the 1970s, having been taken under the wing of manager Eddie Thomas and embraced by the community of Merthyr Tydfil. May he rest in peace.

Scottish boxing icon Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the boxing community, with many expressing their condolences and paying tribute to his legacy.

Buchanan, who was adopted by the Welsh town of Merthyr Tydfil during his time with manager Eddie Thomas, was widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweights of all time. He was a two-time British lightweight champion and held the world lightweight title from 1970 to 1972, defending it successfully four times during his tenure.

Born in Edinburgh in 1945, Buchanan began boxing at the age of 10 and quickly developed a reputation as a formidable fighter. He turned professional in 1965 and quickly established himself as a rising star, winning his first 31 fights before suffering his first defeat in 1969.

However, he bounced back from that setback and went on to become one of the most dominant boxers of his era, with his fluid and evasive style making him a nightmare for opponents. He was also known for his tenacity and heart, often coming back from the brink of defeat to win victories.

Throughout his career, Buchanan fought some of the biggest names in the industry, including Roberto Duran, Carlos Ortiz, and Ismael Laguna. He retired in 1982 with a professional record of 61 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws.

After his retirement, he continued to be involved in the sport as a trainer, helping to mentor a new generation of boxers. He also worked as a commentator and pundit, providing expert analysis on some of the biggest fights in boxing history.

Many in the boxing world have paid tribute to Buchanan following his passing, with fellow Scottish boxing legend Ricky Burns describing him as “a true inspiration” and “an incredible fighter who paved the way for generations of boxers to come”.

Buchanan’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire aspiring boxers around the world for many years to come. His skill, determination, and indomitable spirit will forever be remembered as a symbol of what it means to be a true champion. Rest in peace, Ken Buchanan.

