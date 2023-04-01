Ken Buchanan, the former undisputed lightweight champion and Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 77.

Ken Buchanan, a 2000 inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, died in his sleep Saturday at age 77. (Photo by Ben Curtis via Getty Images)

A Champion’s Legacy

Ken Buchanan was a legendary boxer, known for his combination of slick skills and toughness in the ring. He passed away at the age of 77, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

The Man from Glasgow, Scotland

Ken Buchanan hailed from Glasgow, Scotland and was a force to be reckoned with in the boxing world. He had a record of 61-8 with 27 knockouts in his career and became the undisputed lightweight champion.

A Controversial Defeat

Buchanan was a 2-1 favorite in his fight against Roberto Duran, a legendary fighter himself, at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 26, 1972. The fight was a closely contested one, with Duran dropping Buchanan in the first round. Although Buchanan’s gloves touched the mat, he held his ground and fought on. Duran ultimately won the fight, but it ended in a controversial manner.

An Acrimonious Fight

Duran was 8-3-1 on two maps and 9-2-1 on the other when the fight ended in the 13th round. As Duran surrounded him, Buchanan went down in agony. He claimed he was kneeling in the groin and then said his metal cup was dented. Buchanan was critical of referee Johnny LoBianco afterwards.

A Hall of Famer

Despite the controversy surrounding the end of the Duran fight, Buchanan’s boxing career was a remarkable one. He first won a version of the lightweight title on September 26, 1970, when he defeated future Hall of Famer Ismael Laguna in San Juan, Puerto Rico to win the WBA title via split decision. He added the WBC belt to become the undisputed champion on February 12, 1971, when he won a unanimous decision over Ruben Navarro. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000.

A True Fighter

Buchanan will always be remembered as a true fighter who never backed down from a challenge. He fought for the title just one more time after his rematch with Duran but remained an inspiration to other boxers and fans of the sport. His death is a great loss to the boxing community, and his legacy will continue to live on through those who watched him fight and those who continue to be inspired by his passion and dedication to the sport.