Ken Buchanan, who was once the undisputed lightweight boxing champion, has passed away at the age of 77.

Legendary Boxer Ken Buchanan Passes Away at 77: A Look Back at His Illustrious Career

Introduction

The world of boxing was shaken to its core with the news that former undisputed lightweight champion Ken Buchanan passed away this morning at the age of 77. Buchanan was an authentic fighter who was adored by fans and opponents alike, and his passing is a great loss to the sport. Whether you’re Scottish, British or a boxing fan in general, Buchanan’s legacy as one of the finest boxers ever to grace the ring cannot be ignored. Let’s take a closer look at his remarkable career and the impact he made on the sport of boxing.

Early Boxing Career

Ken Buchanan turned professional in September 1965 and quickly established himself as a top fighter, winning 33 straight fights. He was known for his exceptional footspeed and a rapier left jab, which he used to devastating effect against opponents. He was an ABA champion and by February 1968, he won the British lightweight title. Despite suffering a loss to Miguel Velazquez in a bout for the vacant European title in January 1970, Buchanan proved that the glory nights lay ahead for him.

Buchanan’s World Title Shot

In eight months, Buchanan was matched against lightweight legend Ismael Laguna for the WBA and Ring Magazine championships. Despite the overwhelming odds against him, Buchanan triumphed in a 15-round split decision victory. His closing performance against Laguna was impressive, considering the weather conditions he’d fought under.

Buchanan Becomes Undisputed Champion

On February 12, 1971, Buchanan defeated Ruben Navarro for the vacant WBC lightweight crown at the Los Angeles Sports Arena, becoming the undisputed champion. Although he was required to relinquish the WBC version of the title shortly after, Buchanan’s reputation as the lightweight champion was firmly established. During his title reign, Buchanan remained active and mixed with the best, including defeating Laguna in a September 1971 rematch and a non-title bout win over former undisputed super lightweight champ Carlos Hernandez.

Buchanan’s Controversial Loss to Roberto Duran

Despite his impressive career, it was going to take a great fighter to beat Buchanan, and Roberto Duran proved to be that fighter. On June 26, 1972, at Madison Square Garden, Buchanan was forced to fight against Duran, who was a 21-year-old version with an impressive record of 28-0, having won 25 of those by KO. The fight didn’t end well for Buchanan, but there was controversy surrounding the ending. Buchanan believed that he was struck by a low blow and reportedly urinated blood for days. Duran, on the other hand, claimed to have landed the perfect body blow.

Later Career and Retirement

Buchanan continued to fight and won 13 straight fights after losing his title, defeating countryman and future world champion Jim Watt for another British crown, as well as the highly respected Italian Antonio Puddu for the European championship. However, his second world title shot against Guts Ishimatsu in February 1975 was a disappointment, as he lost via unanimous decision.

After retiring on the back of four consecutive losses in 1982, Buchanan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000. His post-retirement years were plagued by alcohol abuse, and last year it was announced that Buchanan was suffering from dementia. He saw out his final days in a care home.

Conclusion

Ken Buchanan was a great fighter who brought joy to boxing fans around the world. He was a true champion who faced the best fighters of his era without complaint, and he did so with an admirable spirit. Buchanan’s legacy as one of the finest boxers to grace the ring will always be remembered. It took over half a century for Scotland to crown another undisputed champion in Josh Taylor, who referred to Buchanan as an inspiration and a hero. The sport of boxing mourns the loss of a great fighter, but his memory will always be cherished by those who loved and admired him.