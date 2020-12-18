Ken Dunlap Death -Obituary – Dead : Ken Dunlap has Died .

principal Ken Dunlap has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Hardin Valley Academy 1 hr · Tonight the HVA family is mourning the loss of assistant principal Ken Dunlap. Mr. Dunlap was a long-time Knox County educator who taught, coached, and encouraged countless students over his career. We are so thankful for his time as a Hawk, and we are definitely going to miss his smiling face! Here’s a look back at his staff profile from last year.

Assistant principal Ken Dunlap joined the HVA staff in January of 2019. A Knoxville native, he holds three degrees: a B.S. from Tennessee Wesleyan College, and an M.A. and an Ed.S. from Tennessee Tech.

An accomplished artist, Mr. Dunlap has a painting on display as part of the permanent collection at the Troutt Museum of Art in Appleton, Wisconsin. He was the first featured artist at the Fountain City Art Center, and serves as a watercolor instructor there and at the Oak Ridge Art Center. When he is not painting, he enjoys hiking and watching sports.

During his 34 years as an educator, Mr. Dunlap has served at several schools, including Central, Powell, West, Halls, and Karns High Schools. When he was principal at Powell High, the school was one of only ten Reward Schools in the state during the first year of such recognition. At Northwest Middle, the school achieved its state goals for the first time ever under his leadership. He was also head coach of the state championship Greenback girls’ basketball team in 1987.

Now that he is a Hawk, his favorite thing about being at HVA is “interacting with great students and staff.” #HawkNation #ValleyStaff

Gigi McCormick wrote

RIP. He was such a wonderful person. I’m going to miss him at the baseball games. Prayers to his family both at home and HVA

Kevin Crateau wrote

So sad. I loved hanging out with him personally and my daughters loved him during the day at HVA. He was bigger than life and always had a smile on his face. Can’t believe he’s gone. RIP Ken!!

Tiffany Hoskins O’Donnell wrote

Such sad news! Thoughts and prayers to the family and the HVA staff/students.

Rebecca Bellefeuille Molloy wrote

We absolutely loved him. He always made us smile. Paige Molloy

Brandi Hendrix Kinkead wrote

My students and I are going to miss the welcomed interruptions during 7am anatomy and environmental science class to hear his cheesy jokes and sometimes new bits of knowledge.

Eric Patterson wrote

Played basketball with Kenny at William Blount in 1982. Was dropping Campbell off at HVA after her physical therapy a few weeks ago and bumped into my old friend. We bro hugged and I introduced him to Campbell. After they got into the school Ken was joking around with Campbell like he had known her forever. He was that way, he could connect with people in a way that put you at ease. He told Campbell that if I was ever mad at her to just say easy does it Big E (my nickname in high school) and everything would be okay. His spirit will be greatly missed!!