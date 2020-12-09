Ken Fusina Death -Dead – Obituary : Ken Fusina, former principal of John F. Kennedy Catholic School has Died .
Ken Fusina, former principal of John F. Kennedy Catholic School has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
John F Kennedy Catholic School 6 hrs · It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ken Fusina, former principal of John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Mr. Fusina passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Please remember his family in your prayers at this difficult time.
Source: (20+) John F Kennedy Catholic School – Posts | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.