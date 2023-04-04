Ken Girard, former Maple Leafs player, dies at 86.

At the age of 86, Ken Girard has passed away, a loss deeply felt by the NHL Alumni Association.

The NHL Alumni Association has announced with profound sadness the passing of one of its members, Ken Girard, at the age of 86. Ken was a former player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, having played a total of 7 games for the team between 1956 and 1960.

The news of Ken Girard’s death has been met with sadness by the NHL Alumni Association, and the Association has expressed its deepest condolences to Ken’s family, friends, and former teammates. Ken’s passing is a great loss for his loved ones and the hockey community as a whole.

The NHL Alumni Association represents a community of former players, coaches, and staff who have shaped the history of the sport of hockey. This community is founded on the principles of honor, integrity, and brotherhood, and its members are dedicated to supporting one another both on and off the ice.

Ken’s career as a hockey player may have been short, but it was meaningful. He was part of a proud tradition of players who represented the Toronto Maple Leafs with distinction and honor. He will be remembered not just for his contributions to the game of hockey, but for his time as a devoted member of the NHL Alumni Association.

As we mourn the loss of Ken Girard, we remember his legacy in the game of hockey, and his dedication to the principles of brotherhood, sportsmanship, and teamwork. We offer our deepest condolences to Ken’s family and loved ones, and to the entire hockey world. May he rest in peace.

Source : @NHLAlumni

The NHL Alumni Association is saddened to learn that Ken Girard has passed away at the age of 86. Ken played 7 games with the @MapleLeafs between 1956 and 1960. We send our deepest condolences to Ken’s family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/5j8QVMiQAP — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) April 4, 2023

