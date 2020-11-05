Ken Hensley Death -Dead : Ken Hensley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ken Hensley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.

It is with great sadness that we announce Ken passed away peacefully on 4th November following a very short illness. Ken was one of the most important musicians of the past half-a-century. His work with Uriah Heep in the 1970s helped to make the band hugely influential. He also collaborated with bands such as Blackfoot, W.A.S.P. and Cinderella, as well as building a very successful solo career. As a writer he was responsible for such classics as ‘Lady In Black’, ‘Easy Livin”, “July Morning” and ‘Look At Yourself’.

Source: (20+) Ken Hensley – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Aimee Griggs-Firth wrote

May you rest in Peace Ken, it’s been a pleasure to grow up with your music listening with my dad Gary Firth solo and Uriah Heep… a fantastic musician and all round fantastic man… “He Was The Wizard of a Thousand Kings…”

Dale James wrote

Oh NO!! Ken Hensly was just a GREAT Musician!! Dearly will be missed!! Thank you Ken for all the years of Truly astounding music!!!! Sincerest condolences to family and friends!! RIP!

No photo description available.

Harry Lilja wrote

The wizard now continues his eternal travel in time, he will never be forgotten by the generation that was young in the – 70’s and – 80’s.

Sami Koivisto wrote

Ken was my absolute favourite Musician. He was one of the greatest song writers of all time. His work has had a huge impact in my life.

With our tribute band The Innocent Victims we’ve played numerous Ken’s songs for many and often heard people say that they had not realized how many good songs he actually wrote. We’ve also had the honour of warming up the stage for Ken a few times, including the legendary Tavastia in Helsinki, where we also shared backstage. I treasure those moments for ever – there’s quite nothing like meeting your hero and seeing him appreciate what you do.

Thank You Ken for your Music and for the Inspiration. Your songs are eternal. They need to be heard, appreciated, played and celebrated forever.

Jack Williams wrote

So so sorry to hear this sad & tragic news. Ken was a dear friend, a mentor & gave me my first strong footing in the music business when he & Uriah Heep recorded a handful of my very young novice songwriter’s songs. I will never forget Ken & will cherish his memory forever.

Nicole Oechelhäuser wrote

I took the photo of Ken and Mick 1985 in Kassel, Germany. Never forget the great concerts of Uriah Heep .

Unni Nordheim wrote

R.I.P. Ken. This was taken the last time we met, and he’s signing a lot of my old Heep records. Always kind to fans, and always great on stage. Your songs will live forever. .

Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting, people eating, table and indoor

Daphne Jones

So sad to hear this news. Ken was my second cousin and I can remember him visiting our house in Woolwich when he first started out in a psychedelic van, his pride and joy at that time. Love to his wife, Trevor, Dawn and Mark and families

Giovanni Rossato wrote

One of the best live shows I’ve been to. RIP Mr Hensley.

Image may contain: text that says ‘BRONZE AND DEE TER PRESENT Uriah HAMMERSMITH Heep ODEON 01-748-4081 JOHN present URIAH HEEP in Concert EVENING 8-0 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14th, 1975 STALLS £1.65 BLOCK 16 NOTICKET EXCHANGED PORTION το BE SEAT EE11’

Roy Mullins wrote

I am so saddened.

May peace be with his family during this trying time.

Kens legacy will live on always.

Francesco Lenzi wrote

I was in contact here with him! He’s one of my heroes! Sad, really sad news…Music world will never be the same. 2020 is a bad year!

Michelle Iaswatuh Bedard wrote

Ken Hensley, growing up an abused child, your and Uriah Heeps music often comforted me on dark nights, and gave me just enough strength to turn away from thoughts of suicide, I love the depth of spirit in your songs!