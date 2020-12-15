Ken Hensley Death -Dead – Obituary :Former Uriah Heep Keyboardist Ken Hensley has Died .

Former Uriah Heep Keyboardist Ken Hensley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

claudiomir temp @claudiomirtemp Former Uriah Heep Keyboardist Ken Hensley Has Passed Away At Age 75 His … https://youtu.be/H2scNQ1Wveo via @YouTube

