Ken Hill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ken Hill of of Six Nations of the Grand River and a founder of Grand River Enterprises has Died .

Ken Hill of of Six Nations of the Grand River and a founder of Grand River Enterprises has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

So very sad to hear of the passing of Ken Hill of of Six Nations of the Grand River and a founder of Grand River Enterprises. He was a strong community builder and brilliant entrepreneur who cared deeply for his family & community. #KenHill #GrandRiver — Glen Murray (@Glen4Climate) January 18, 2021

Glen Murray @Glen4Climate So very sad to hear of the passing of Ken Hill of of Six Nations of the Grand River and a founder of Grand River Enterprises. He was a strong community builder and brilliant entrepreneur who cared deeply for his family & community. #KenHill #GrandRiver. APC United Late Model Series We are very sad to hear the news that Jukasa Motor Speedway Co-Owner Kenny Hill has passed away. Kenny was very welcoming of the series since his purchase of the speedway and we were honoured to have been included in the tracks rebirth under his and his team’s vision for the speedway. He will be missed. News Article: https://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/…/six-nations… Photos By: Dave Franks Photos Thompson Photography wrote Jukasa Motor Speedway Very Sad News, it’s being reported that ’s Co-Owner Kenny Hill has Passed away! It was Kennys goal to host the most prestigious race in North America. The Canadian Nationals 250! Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family! https://bit.ly/35UBzwC Sandi Davis

Bill Banfield well that’s a stupid comment. Maybe try condolences. Wow Elaine Baatje Skater

Wow. What a truly amazing man he was. RIP Kenny. Condolences to all his family and friends Sandi Davis

RIP Kenny. Prayers to the family left behind and my thoughts are with you. Dylan Sharpe A true legend. Many amazing stories about him “sticking it to the man” and always making it happen. A guy who didn’t take shit from anyone. RIP