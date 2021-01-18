Ken Hill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ken Hill of of Six Nations of the Grand River and a founder of Grand River Enterprises has Died .
Ken Hill of of Six Nations of the Grand River and a founder of Grand River Enterprises has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
So very sad to hear of the passing of Ken Hill of of Six Nations of the Grand River and a founder of Grand River Enterprises. He was a strong community builder and brilliant entrepreneur who cared deeply for his family & community. #KenHill #GrandRiver
— Glen Murray (@Glen4Climate) January 18, 2021
We are very sad to hear the news thatJukasa Motor Speedway
Co-Owner Kenny Hill has passed away. Kenny was very welcoming of the series since his purchase of the speedway and we were honoured to have been included in the tracks rebirth under his and his team’s vision for the speedway.He will be missed.News Article: https://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/…/six-nations…Photos By: Dave Franks PhotosVery Sad News, it’s being reported thatJukasa Motor Speedway
’s Co-Owner Kenny Hill has Passed away!It was Kennys goal to host the most prestigious race in North America. The Canadian Nationals 250!Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family!
Sandi Davis
Bill Banfield well that’s a stupid comment. Maybe try condolences. Wow
Elaine Baatje Skater
Wow. What a truly amazing man he was. RIP Kenny. Condolences to all his family and friends
Sandi Davis
RIP Kenny. Prayers to the family left behind and my thoughts are with you.A true legend. Many amazing stories about him “sticking it to the man” and always making it happen. A guy who didn’t take shit from anyone. RIP
