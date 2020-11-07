Ken Jones Death -Dead : Ken Jones who starred in Phantasm has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ken Jones who starred in the most impactful scene in Phantasm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

” Don Coscarelli on Twitter: “I’m sorry to report that Ken Jones who starred in the most impactful scene in Phantasm has passed away today. Everyone who came in contact with Ken loved him. He was warm, talented, and a devoted family man. ”

Tributes

Andrew Hawkins wrote

Taking a moment to remember Ken Jones from Phantasm who has sadly passed away. Had a wonderful time meeting him thanks to

@DonCoscarelli

last year. Will always think of him every time I rewatch Phantasm and how kind and cheerful he was in person. RIP

MonsterZeroNJJack-o-lantern wrote

From Don Coscarelli himself… Ken Jones, who stared as the funeral home caretaker in Phantasm and was central in one of the the most iconic sequences in horror film history, has passed away. Farewell and RIP Ken!

Don Coscarelli wrote

