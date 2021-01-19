Ken Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : LGBT+ and AIDS activist, Ken Jones has Died .
LGBT+ and AIDS activist, Ken Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Saddened to hear about the passing of LGBT+ and AIDS activist, Ken Jones. Rest in Power 🧡https://t.co/pyf5KvWAmG
— HIV Scotland (@HIVScotland) January 19, 2021
