Ken Kraft Death – Dead : Ken Kraft Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Ken Kraft has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“Northwestern Wrestling on Twitter: “We are devastated to share news that wrestling legend Ken Kraft passed away today. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with all those he impacted across the sport and around the world. ”

We are devastated to share news that wrestling legend Ken Kraft passed away today. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with all those he impacted across the sport and around the world.https://t.co/4pZhQhX9Ti pic.twitter.com/VolHSGrDEM — Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) October 27, 2020

Tributes

Ken Kraft passing away is wrestling losing that Grandfather whose knee you sat on, who never forgot your birthday, always forgave your mistakes, and made your wife truly feel like one of the family. — Ted Carreras (@carreras_ted) October 28, 2020

Summary of the day (10/27): No Chicago teams played. Other news: Chicago Bears: They have signed receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris to their practice squad & released DT Terry Beckner. Northwestern Wrestling: The wrestling legend Ken Kraft passed awaw. RIP. (1/2) — Did Chicago win? (@did_chicago_win) October 28, 2020

We are saddened to hear of the passing of @NWHOF Distinguished Member Ken Kraft #LegendsLiveOn Ken received Hall of Fame’s Order of Merit award in 1995 and Lifetime Service award from Illinois Chapter READ the press release -> https://t.co/lX61745j1h pic.twitter.com/qfg2mG5hby — NWHOF (@NWHOF) October 27, 2020

