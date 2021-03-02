Ken MacKay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : lifelong Ross County supporter Ken MacKay has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @RCFC_SLO: Saddened to hear about the recent passing of lifelong Ross County supporter Ken MacKay (95). Ken was a regular face at the Global Energy Stadium and will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with Ken’s wife Dorothy, family and friends at this difficult time ⚽️💙

#staggies



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.