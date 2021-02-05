Ken Roberts Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ken Roberts. A man who took Chester to the brink of the unthinkable has Died.

Ken Roberts. A man who took Chester to the brink of the unthinkable has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Dave Powell @_DavePowell Ken Roberts. A man who took Chester to the brink of the unthinkable. A legend in every sense of the word. You’ll never be forgotten, KO. Reunited with his darling Betty. Thanks for influencing those before me to love the blue and white. A hero and the warmest of people. Rest.

