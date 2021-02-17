Ken Rogers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ken Rogers has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Ken Rogers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Rogers, who served as executive director of Automation Alley for 17 years. Ken was a charismatic and energetic leader whose business accomplishments were only outshined by how genuinely he cared for his staff and our members. pic.twitter.com/hgmIzEzNjs
— Automation Alley (@AutomationAlley) February 17, 2021
