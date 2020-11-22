Ken Schinkel Death -Dead : Former St. Catharines Teepees forward and long-time #NHL winger Ken Schinkel has Died –

Former St. Catharines Teepees forward and long-time #NHL winger Ken Schinkel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

The #OHL mourns the loss of former St. Catharines Teepees forward and long-time #NHL winger Ken Schinkel, an original member of the @penguins who has passed away at the age of 87. IN MEMORIAM: https://t.co/dHLMGSKbuU pic.twitter.com/piTU9ZVIIt — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 22, 2020

Tributes

We're deeply saddened by the passing of an original member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ken Schinkel. Schinkel played for the Penguins starting in 1967, but also served as head coach and head scout. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/WRCPU7entV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 20, 2020

It was Ken Schinkel who taught me to skate in 1972 at the Alpine Ice Garden in Swissvale. Duane Rupp sold me my first pair of skates, Bauer Huggers. What an honor it was to join both of them in 2016 for Pittsburgh’s 200th Anniversary. Thanks Mr Schinkel for being there. https://t.co/aKflF7MpH4 pic.twitter.com/phlBKk6sZY — bill peduto (@billpeduto) November 21, 2020

The Florida Everblades would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Ken Schinkel, the former longtime Everblades Color Commentator on Game Broadcasts from 1998-2009. pic.twitter.com/GOAfoQoh21 — Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) November 21, 2020