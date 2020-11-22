Ken Schinkel Death -Dead : Former St. Catharines Teepees forward and long-time #NHL winger Ken Schinkel has Died –

November 22, 2020
Former St. Catharines Teepees forward and long-time #NHL winger Ken Schinkel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“OntarioHockeyLeague on Twitter: “The #OHL mourns the loss of former St. Catharines Teepees forward and long-time #NHL winger Ken Schinkel, an original member of the @penguins who has passed away at the age of 87. IN MEMORIAM: ”

