Ken Schinkel Death -Dead : Ken Schinkel has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

1/2 R.I.P. Ken Schinkel, who has died age 87. Kenny played 636 games 1959-60 – 1972-73, his 1st 6 seasons w/ @NYRangers, final 6 w/ expansion @penguins. With Pittsburgh, memorably part of the “Schink-Shack-Schock” line, skating w/ Eddie Shack & Ron Schock https://t.co/USMHcEOmm0 pic.twitter.com/AqPSZH8kYw — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) November 21, 2020

Tributes

Ken Schinkel was beloved in Pittsburgh as an original member of the team, selected in the 10th round, No. 58 overall, from @NYRangers in NHL's 1967 expansion draft. He'd also serve as head coach and head scout of @penguins. Ken has died at age 87. https://t.co/v73N1NNRPx — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) November 21, 2020

2/2 Goalie Gilles Boisvert, a teammate of Ken Schinkel with AHL Baltimore Clippers 1964-67, tells me the two spoke very recently and his old friend sounded well. "Ken attended my daughter's wedding and we played many rounds of golf together. I'll miss him very much." pic.twitter.com/tF61UDtWuD — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) November 21, 2020

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Ken Schinkel, a true Penguin legend. Mr. Schinkel was a player for the #Pens and served 2 stints as head coach. He later held various front office posts, including Assistant GM, Dir. of Player Personnel and Dir. or Scouting. RIP #12. pic.twitter.com/lxGGZM39b2 — Penguins History (@penguinshistory) November 21, 2020