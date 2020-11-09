Ken Spears Death -Dead : Ken Spears, the beloved co-creator of #ScoobyDoo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

R.I.P. Ken Spears, editor, writer, producer, & cocreator of Scooby-Doo & the gang. Here is a small sample of the many comic books that featured his creations from over the decades. pic.twitter.com/7EiiGqFzPQ — ComicsintheGoldenAge (@ComicsintheGA) November 9, 2020

Tributes

Damn…. This has not been a good year for Scooby fans. We lost two creators in one year. RIP Ken Spears. Thank you for all the things you Scooby-Dooby-Did. https://t.co/cvJM10dp2S — Ron Glenn #BlackLivesMatter (@RonGOfficial) November 9, 2020

Ryan W. Mead wrote

Ken Spears, who co-created the iconic character of Scooby-Doo for Hanna-Barbera with his writing partner Joe Ruby, with whom he would later found their sister studio Ruby-Spears Enterprises, has passed away at 82. Ruby passed away this August.

RIP Ken Spears at least he’s with his buddy Joe Ruby again along with William Hanna and Joseph Barbera https://t.co/jchcrOh2Bu — ★ Matthew Riley ★ (@Matthew54105904) November 9, 2020

Cross markSpector✖ Fox face wrote

Joe Ruby and Ken Spears both within a few months of each other. I love Scooby-Doo alot so I can’t thank them enough for giving us this amazing gift of a show to many of people.

rysk wrote

Stop 2020! RIP Ken Spears. Thanks for being a huge part of my childhood (and adulthood now with my kids) with one of television’s all time great cartoons. Say hi to Joe while you’re up there…

So sad. What a big part of my childhood. Thank you, Ken Spears for the gift of the Mystery Gang we all loved. 😔 https://t.co/ArKivdtYLl — Klara Lee (@KlaraLee84) November 9, 2020

FriskyWoods wrote

Ken Spears of Ruby-Spears just died. He founded the animation studio that gave us the 1980s Chipmunks series, Mr. T, Mega Man, and off course all that horrifying transformations in Turbo Teen where the guy turned into a car.