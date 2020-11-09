Ken Spears Death -Dead : Ken Spears, the beloved co-creator of #ScoobyDoo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ken Spears Death -Dead : Ken Spears, the beloved co-creator of #ScoobyDoo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ken Spears, the beloved co-creator of #ScoobyDoo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 9, 2020.

Tributes 

Ryan W. Mead wrote 
Ken Spears, who co-created the iconic character of Scooby-Doo for Hanna-Barbera with his writing partner Joe Ruby, with whom he would later found their sister studio Ruby-Spears Enterprises, has passed away at 82. Ruby passed away this August.

Cross markSpector✖ Fox face wrote 
Joe Ruby and Ken Spears both within a few months of each other. I love Scooby-Doo alot so I can’t thank them enough for giving us this amazing gift of a show to many of people.

rysk wrote 
Stop 2020! RIP Ken Spears. Thanks for being a huge part of my childhood (and adulthood now with my kids) with one of television’s all time great cartoons. Say hi to Joe while you’re up there…

FriskyWoods wrote 
Ken Spears of Ruby-Spears just died. He founded the animation studio that gave us the 1980s Chipmunks series, Mr. T, Mega Man, and off course all that horrifying transformations in Turbo Teen where the guy turned into a car.

